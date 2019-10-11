UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The fifth session of the UAE-Belarus Consular Committee was held at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry in Minsk.

The UAE delegation to the meeting was led by Mansoor Abdulkarim Al Fahim, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Consular Affairs and Revenue Development and Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry, while Alexander Henovsky, Director of the Consular Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led his country's side.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their plans to enhance coordination in the legal and social affairs and boost cooperation in the field of aviation.

Al Fahim conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and praised the consular relations between the two countries.

He affirmed the UAE's keenness to develop its cooperation with Belarus, stressing that relations between the two sides have been steadily progressing over the past period.

The UAE hosts over 2,315 Belarusians working across various sectors. In 2018, the number of Belarusian tourists visiting the country reached 17,981 in addition to 122 students.

Hanovsky praised the growing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially at the consular level, hailing the UAE's pioneering consular experience.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, as well as representatives of relevant authorities in Belarus.