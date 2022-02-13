UAE-Belarus Consular Committee holds 6th meeting via video conferencing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The UAE and Belarus held the sixth meeting of the "UAE-Belarus Consular Committee" aimed at developing consular cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held via video conferencing and chaired by Dr. Magied Al Mansoori, Director of Foreigners Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Evgeny Minich, Director of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who lauded the advancing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

He highlighted the importance of their consular cooperation in boosting the overall relations between the two countries and commended the positive developments in their consular cooperation despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minich lauded the prominent regional and international stature of the UAE, and its leading role while pointing out the keenness of Belarus to reinforce its consular cooperation with the UAE.

Al Mansoori said the UAE is keen to enhance its relations with Belarus, in line with the ambitions and directives of the country’s leadership, and noted that their relations witnessed significant development since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minich lauded the developing bilateral ties between the two countries in the consular field and their cooperation during the pandemic while noting that the UAE has extensive experience in this field.

The meeting gathered representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.