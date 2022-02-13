UrduPoint.com

UAE-Belarus Consular Committee Holds 6th Meeting Via Video Conferencing

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 08:15 PM

UAE-Belarus Consular Committee holds 6th meeting via video conferencing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The UAE and Belarus held the sixth meeting of the "UAE-Belarus Consular Committee" aimed at developing consular cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held via video conferencing and chaired by Dr. Magied Al Mansoori, Director of Foreigners Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Evgeny Minich, Director of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who lauded the advancing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

He highlighted the importance of their consular cooperation in boosting the overall relations between the two countries and commended the positive developments in their consular cooperation despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minich lauded the prominent regional and international stature of the UAE, and its leading role while pointing out the keenness of Belarus to reinforce its consular cooperation with the UAE.

Al Mansoori said the UAE is keen to enhance its relations with Belarus, in line with the ambitions and directives of the country’s leadership, and noted that their relations witnessed significant development since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minich lauded the developing bilateral ties between the two countries in the consular field and their cooperation during the pandemic while noting that the UAE has extensive experience in this field.

The meeting gathered representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Belarus Citizenship

Recent Stories

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

54 seconds ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

1 minute ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

1 minute ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

1 minute ago
 DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expandin ..

DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expanding 394km with fibre optic ducts

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>