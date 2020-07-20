UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds Remote ministerial meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The ministerial meeting of the UAE-Belarus Joint Committee was held remotely today following the preparatory meetings of the Joint Committee’s fifth session, which lasted from July 13 – 16, 2020, with the participation of stakeholders from various sectors of mutual interest.

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Dmitry Pantus, Minister of State Authority for Military Industry.

Dr. Gargash opened the meeting by welcoming attendees and emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also underscored that the convening of the Joint Committee at this time demonstrates the strength of the two countries’ relations and their determination to promoting cooperation in various fields.

He stressed that bilateral relations between the UAE and Belarus have experienced significant development in recent years as a result of directives by the two countries’ leadership, noting many high-level visits and the signing of key memoranda of understanding.

"Trade between the UAE and the Republic of Belarus has increased significantly over the past years, which is an incentive for both sides to promote joint action at the governmental level and in partnership with the private sector," Gargash added.

With regards to mutual investment, he underscored the UAE's keenness to promote investment in various sectors, primarily food security, technology, and health.

Moreover, he called upon the private sectors in both countries to take advantage of their unique geographic positioning and stable business environments to foster trade and investment partnerships that will diversify export markets for both countries’ products and facilitate their entry into additional Asian and European markets.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Gargash praised the efforts of Committee participants and lauded the signing of various memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority sectors.

For his part, Dmitry Pantus expressed his satisfaction over the fruitful meeting in efforts to enhance bilateral ties and underscored his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE on the economic, security, and cultural levels.

At the end of the meeting, attendees signed the minutes of the fifth session of the UAE-Belarus Joint Committee, as well as a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, agriculture, food safety, and the fight against human trafficking.

A draft memorandum of understanding between the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations was also signed.