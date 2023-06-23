Open Menu

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee Holds Sixth Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:15 PM

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) The sixth meeting of the Joint Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Belarus was held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The meetings were chaired by Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Dmitri Pantos, Minister of State for Military Industries of the Republic of Belarus.

The meetings, which were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi, were attended by Ibrahim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus; Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officials from both sides.

The talks focused on economic cooperation, particularly developments in trade and investment, banking cooperation, education, culture, cybersecurity, agriculture, and food.

The two sides also discussed relations between the UAE and Belarus and reaffirmed their common will to develop a constructive partnership that realises the mutual interests of the two countries and peoples.

Al Sayegh noted the importance of the Joint Committee meeting to explore new opportunities to increase economic growth and prosperity and expand the constructive partnership to elevate cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the minutes of the Joint Committee was signed, wherein both sides expressed their appreciation for efforts to convene the committee and underscored the importance of advancing dialogue between the concerned authorities and the public and private sectors.

Related Topics

Education Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Farah Salem Belarus From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

9 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

49 minutes ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

59 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East