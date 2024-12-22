UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation to serve shared interests and advance development and prosperity in both countries.

This came during a meeting between His Highness the President with His Excellency Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to the UAE for several days.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed His Excellency Lukashenko and expressed appreciation for his keenness to expand UAE-Belarus relations to broader horizons of cooperation and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Excellency the President of Belarus conveyed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he has received while visiting the UAE, stressing the importance Belarus attaches to strengthening ties and expanding shared interests with the UAE in various fields to foster growth and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

His Excellency also underscored the continuous development in relations between the UAE and Belarus.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills.