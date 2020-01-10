UAE, Belarus to bolster ties in sport

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Belarusian Basketball Federation have signed agreements to hold joint training camps and workshops for athletes from the two countries, and seminars for coaches and judges.

Consideration was also given to programmes to develop women's sport.

This was discussed during their working meeting in Minsk, where the participants discussed joint projects and noted that the high level of trust between the leaders of Belarus and the UAE makes a good foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation in sport, which is one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries, according to Belarus news agency, BelTA.

First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration, Chairman of the Belarusian Basketball Federation Maksim Ryzhenkov congratulated Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council Aref al-Awani and Team UAE for the bronze medals at the Christmas amateur ice hockey tournament in Minsk.

The UAE representatives showed interest in expanding contacts in sports, particularly in basketball.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Presidential Sports Club, which plays a key role in promoting sports cooperation between Belarus and the UAE.