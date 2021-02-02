UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), discussed, with the Belgian Ambassador Peter Claes, the cultural ties between the UAE and the Belgium.

During the videoconference meeting, which took place today, Nusseibeh expressed his keenness to strengthen overall bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably is the areas of science, technology, culture and arts.

Present was Dr. Ghalib Al Hadrami, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, who highlighted the cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries and underlined the recently signed MOU on cooperation between the universities in the UAE and Belgium.