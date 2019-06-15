UAE, Belgium finance ministers explore advancing ties

In a bid to obtain the objective of UAE Vision 20201 to enhance global financial and economic cooperation, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has met with Alexander De Croo, Belgium's Minister of Finance

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) In a bid to obtain the objective of UAE Vision 20201 to enhance global financial and economic cooperation, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has met with Alexander De Croo, Belgium's Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, Alexander De Croo praised the importance of the UAE as a strategic partner of Belgium.

Al Tayer pointed to the importance of these meetings in introducing the important investment opportunities in the UAE and discussing ways of developing bilateral relations with the EU countries, especially Belgium. He said, "The UAE and Belgium have significant historical, trade and investment ties, which became strategic partnerships in the economically viable sectors, due to the efforts made by the two parties.

Both parties reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and means of strengthening them to cover all areas of mutual interest. The two parties also discussed mechanisms to strengthen the partnership process and the need to deepen it in order to increase the volume of capital-intensive mutual investments and the volume of trade exchange.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of carrying on the strategic dialogue between the two countries, taking advantage of the investment opportunities embraced by both of the countries, meeting the challenges and enhancing the role of the private sector in upgrading existing partnership frameworks.