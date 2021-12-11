UrduPoint.com

UAE, Belgium Sign Two Agreements For Extradition, Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, mutual assistance in criminal matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium have signed two judicial and legal agreements for extradition and mutual assistance in criminal matters.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea, signed the agreements.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi affirmed his ministry's keenness to implement the two agreements and to continue working to serve the interests of the two countries, exchange experiences and best practices in the judicial and legal fields, and follow up on the implementation of joint agreements to deliver the message and concept of justice.

The Belgian minister commended the UAE-Belgium judicial relations as "strong and solid", stressing his keenness to enforce the agreements to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Van Belgium Criminals Best

Recent Stories

UAE opens Attaché for Education and Technology Sc ..

UAE opens Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt

54 seconds ago
 Talha Talib expresses gratitude for everyone's sup ..

Talha Talib expresses gratitude for everyone's support

4 minutes ago
 Haldi pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky storm int ..

Haldi pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky storm into social media

24 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

22 minutes ago
 RPT: ANALYSIS - Ukraine Tensions Remain High After ..

RPT: ANALYSIS - Ukraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither S ..

22 minutes ago
 Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.