UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, mutual assistance in criminal matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium have signed two judicial and legal agreements for extradition and mutual assistance in criminal matters.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea, signed the agreements.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi affirmed his ministry's keenness to implement the two agreements and to continue working to serve the interests of the two countries, exchange experiences and best practices in the judicial and legal fields, and follow up on the implementation of joint agreements to deliver the message and concept of justice.

The Belgian minister commended the UAE-Belgium judicial relations as "strong and solid", stressing his keenness to enforce the agreements to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.