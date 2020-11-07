UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistence with all peoples, Mohamed bin Rashid says on UN 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistence with all peoples, highlighting that the model that the UAE adopts in terms of human diversity is similar to that of the United Nations, where the UAE opens its doors for all people to realise their dreams.

This came in His Highness’s speech during the resumed session of the High-level Meeting to Commemorate the Seventy-fifth Anniversary of the United Nations, where Sheikh Mohammed said, "All nations and peoples realise that true strength and real prosperity comes via cooperation and coordination," reiterating that, "Our strength lies in our diversity and our solidarity."

With regard to the Coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions, His Highness said, "We believe that there is no future for anyone without cooperating with the other, and that no nation can isolate itself from the rest of the world," explaining that the world learnt this lesson clearly in 2020 with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the largest global health crisis in this century.

In this regard, His Highness said, "This crisis has shown that our destiny is one and our cooperation is a must.

"

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s experience in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, saying that the country endeavoured to create a different model at a time when the global economy was in retreat, saying, "We have responded to the global call to transform this challenge posed by the pandemic into opportunities. Opportunities for innovation, sustainability and human development."

His Highness reviewed a number of the UAE's achievements through which it succeeded to overcome the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, without allowing the global health crisis to impede it from the continuous development and humanitarian movement.

His Highness touched on the expected Dubai Expo, which will be launched in October 2021, noting that the event will be more engaging and more innovative, promising that "Dubai and the UAE will dazzle the world."

His Highness stressed that the UAE adheres to its national and international obligations through empowering women, combating climate change, and developing youth energies to achieve sustainable development.

Concluding his speech before the United Nations meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in Rashid reiterated the need for unity and cooperation in order to create a promising future for humanity and mankind.