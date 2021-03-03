UAE, Benin explore investment opportunities in vital sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held a meeting with Abdoulaye Bio Tchane, Minister of State for Planning and Development of Benin, in Abu Dhabi, to discus ways of enhancing bilateral ties and advance them in several fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

They also explored investment opportunities in vital sectors including agricultural and infrastructure in Benin.