UAE Billiards and Snooker Association adopts strict controls for resumption of national team practice at Al Etihad Hall

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The UAE Billiards and Snooker Association has adopted several key controls and strict procedures for the resumption of the national players’ practice at the Al Etihad Hall in Al Quoz, Dubai, to maintain the physical and technical capacities of the national team.

Sultan Al Joker, Secretary-General of the Association, stated that during the current stoppage, snooker players are undergoing fitness exercises at home, adding that the Al Etihad Hall has been sanitised.

He also noted that the players will not be allowed to practice in groups and only two to three players are allowed to practice on the same table. They must also wear masks, store their gear at home, and carry their equipment in their own bags while respecting social distancing rules, he further added.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Joker said, "Snooker players cannot be away from the table.

They must practice a lot with a partner. We have allowed the national team’s players to train at the Al Etihad Hall under the framework of aforementioned controls, to protect their safety and help them maintain their level of readiness for the resumption of activities and competitions."

"Despite the presence of only two or three players in the hall, they are practising social distancing rules," he affirmed.

In terms of administrative work, he stressed that they are continuously using advanced remote applications while pointing out that members of the association’s board of directors are in daily contact with the executive administration, who are all committed to following the measures adopted by relevant authorities.

All regional, continental and international tournaments are currently suspended until further notice by relevant international bodies, he said in conclusion.