UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The UAE Blood Donation Society, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emirates Palace, and the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre, hosted a distinguished diplomatic event as part of the third edition of the “Ramadan Together” initiative.

This gathering at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation in humanitarian efforts.

The event brought together an elite assembly of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, high-ranking government and private sector officials, and representatives from the third sector.

This significant occasion was held in celebration of the Year of Community, an initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 2025, emphasising the importance of social cohesion and humanitarian engagement. The event also coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, reinforcing the UAE’s dedication to upholding the philanthropic legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the gathering, participating ambassadors expressed their deep appreciation for this noble initiative, recognising Ramadan as a time for compassion, generosity, and unity among nations.

They also lauded the UAE’s leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for its outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes on both regional and global scales. The ambassadors emphasised that such initiatives reflect the UAE’s long-standing commitment to providing aid to those in need and fostering community harmony across diverse cultures.

In his address, Advisor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari, Chairman of the UAE Blood Donation Society, highlighted that the event reflects the society’s dedication to fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation as a shared humanitarian and social responsibility.

He stated, “At the UAE Blood Donation Society, we believe that humanitarian generosity is an intrinsic part of our nation’s identity. We draw inspiration from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision established a country rooted in principles of goodwill and philanthropy. Today, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we see this legacy thriving, with the UAE reinforcing its commitment to humanitarian efforts both locally and globally.”

Concluding his remarks, Al Ansari expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, esteemed partners, and all entities that contributed to the success of this initiative, reaffirming the society’s commitment to its humanitarian mission.

As a token of appreciation, the UAE Blood Donation Society honoured its key partners from government institutions, private sector organisations, and the third sector, recognising their instrumental role in advancing community and humanitarian initiatives.

The society also extended its profound appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visionary leadership and steadfast support of humanitarian endeavours.

