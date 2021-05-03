UrduPoint.com
UAE Boasts Extensive Expertise In Hosting Major Events: President Of International Federation Of Asian And African Trade Unions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major events: President of International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Saud Al Hujailan, President of the International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions, commended the UAE’s readiness and preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme, "Connecting Minds: Shaping the Future," highlighting the fact that the UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major events.

In statements, Al Hujailan said that the UAE has managed to overcome the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, attributing the country's successful development drive to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with the country’s significant efforts to support and boost its economy and attract foreign direct investment (FDI), making it a leading and attractive international investment destination.

The UAE is a model to be emulated for youth empowerment, he added, underlining the importance of promoting cooperation between Arab countries to address the major economic challenges facing the region.

