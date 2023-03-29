UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) UAE stock markets have benefited from improved investor sentiments today as fears of a global banking collapse have subsided, while rising energy prices have also lifted morale, with the Dubai Financial Market hitting a 6-month high.

In the UAE capital, Index FADGI closed 0.367 % higher at 9457.

16 pts driven by robust trading over property and energy giants, like Aldar, which closed 3.350% up at AED4.630 and ADNOCGAS which hiked 3.00 % to AED3.050.

Other gainers in Abu Dhabi included ADCB, which closed favourably at AED8.590; Bank of Sharjah, AED0.377; and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, up 2% to AED9.7.

In Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar, and EmiratesNBD were among the best performers, closing high at AED5.350, AED5.650, and AED13.00 respectively, driving the DFM main index to a six-month high of 3384.41 pts, 1.744 % up.