UAE Bourses Close In The Green Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) UAE financial markets Monday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip banking and energy stocks leading the gainers in the Capital's bourse.

Index FADGI closed 0.396 % higher at 9,499.200 pts, buoyed by robust trading over the National Marine Dredging Company and ADNOC Drilling, which grew 5.540% and 3.190% respectively.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank also maintained its favourable performance, closing up 4.220 % at AED10.860 as ADCB followed suit, ending the session 2.290% higher at AED8.490.

In Dubai, the DFM Index closed 0.038 % higher at 3,411.800 pts, led by TECOM which ended the session higher 3.380% at AED2.450, and Deyaar Development, which climbed 3.120 % to AED0.496. Ekttatab Holding Company was the best performer, soaring 8.250% to AED0.105.

