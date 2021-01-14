UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The UAE's financial markets continued their upward streak for the fourth day running today, driven by banking and realty blue chips, earning listed companies AED5.3 bn on Wednesday, which brings to AED20.3 bn the total gains in their market cap recorded over the last four sessions.

Abu Dhabi's main index touched 5,300 points, up 0.62 pct over the last trading session, with Dubai Financial Market following suit and rising 0.74 pct to 2,721 pts.

Emaar was among the best performers in the realty sector, closing high at AED4.

08, following deals worth AED82 million. Emaar Development and Emaar Malls cashed in on the bullish sentiments and closed at AED3.09 and AED1.59 respectively. Emirates NBD climbed as well to AED11.45 and Dubai Islamic Bank to AED4.98.

At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB jumped to AED14.06 for the first time in a long time. Similarly, Etisalat ended high at AED17.66 and ADNOC Distribution continued its upward streak to AED3.90. ADQ ended at AED42.2.

A total of 6,563 deals were conducted worth around AED731 million over 300 million shares.