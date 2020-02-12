UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The UAE’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai will embody its long-term efforts to create solutions that will help achieve environmental sustainability.

The international exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, especially those related to renewable energy, water, recycling and green spaces, potentially making it the most sustainable edition in the event’s 160-year history.

Expo aims to be the most successful in terms of reducing its carbon footprint, through minimising its greenhouse gas emissions.

Expo organisers intend to generate 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable and environmentally-friendly sources.

The exhibition’s site will feature a nursery with an area of 220,000-square metres, which will contain many plants and trees. It will also aim to reuse or recycle 85 percent of waste from landfills and convert them into fertilisers, souvenir shirts and other items.

Visitors will feel cool and comfortable while visiting the Expo, through several walking trails that are shady in the afternoon.

Visitors can also enjoy the presence of indigenous and foreign species of plants that have adapted to the country's environment. Most of the open areas will also be managed without the use of chemical pesticides, fertilisers and herbicides.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched several environmentally-friendly projects for the exhibition, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will produce 422 megawatts of renewable energy.

Sustainability is one of the three sub-themes of the exhibition, which will serve as an international platform for ensuring a sustainable future and preserving natural resources for future generations, through the collective participation of countries.