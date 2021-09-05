UrduPoint.com

UAE, Brazil Discuss Cooperation In Space Field

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:15 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, has discussed with Carlos Moura, President of the Brazilian Space Agency, the privileged bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in the field of space, as well as the participation of the Brazilian space sector in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador valued Brazilian efforts in the field of space research, pointing out that there are various possible areas for cooperation between the UAE and Brazil in this sector.

He stressed that the UAE has made advanced strides in this field, most notably sending the Hope Probe to Mars and joining the Artemis Accords to be among the first countries to sign this agreement, which aims to enhance space cooperation globally.

For his part, Moura thanked the UAE for its inclusion of space science topics in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing his country's participation in several activities in the Space Week, and expressed his aspiration to hold many meetings aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in this vital sector.

