UAE, Brazil Explore New Growth Prospects During ‘Economic Sustainability Forum In Amazon Region'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The UAE and Brazil have explored new growth prospects during their first-ever high-profile forum titled ‘Brazil - UAE: Economic Sustainability Forum in the Amazon Region' held in Dubai on Sunday.

The forum focused on economic growth and sustainability was held in the presence of Hamilton Mourão, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Brazil; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Fernando Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE and Osmar Chohfi, former Ambassador and President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Also present were Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Hisham Al Shirawi the board member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The event was organised by ABCC in partnership with the Ministry of Economy of the UAE, the Federation of the United Arab Emirates Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Brazil in Abu-Dhabi.

Hamilton Mourão said, "Brazil and the UAE are working to ensure a better life for our future generations. As Strategic Partners, we should join forces in this effort. Brazil has proven to be a reliable provider of food security even during the worst phases of the pandemic. We are now shaping a friendly business environment for private actors to generate value, jobs and creative solutions for the future of Amazon. Brazil is seeking to foster partnerships with the private sector, foreign governments, and investment funds for the sustainable development of the Amazon. We believe this Forum is a bold step in this direction."

Al Marri emphasised the strength of the economic and trade ties between the UAE and Brazil, pointing out that these ties are inclusive of diverse vital and priority sectors in line with sustainable economic development plans of both sides. Most notable among these are agriculture and food security, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, innovation, artificial intelligence, and space, he noted.

Brazil is the largest South American economy and a country with a prominent and influential regional and global standing. It is a major destination on the UAE’s external economic cooperation agenda.

"The non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached US$2.8 billion in 2020, despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trade and we are keen to work closely with our Brazilian government partners to achieve further progress in the trade and investment partnership between the two countries in sectors of mutual interest," he further stated.

Osmar Chohfi highlighted, "Building and maintaining alliances between Brazil and the Arab nations have been the mission of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. As we approach our 70th year as an important bridge of cooperation among our countries, we believe that it is about time that we raise our level of engagement to include sustainable development models in our bilateral initiatives. We are confident that today’s forum has opened the doors for increased cooperation in this field for both sides."

The forum started with the session on ‘Partnership in Innovation and Digital Technologies for a Sustainable Development’ with Hossein Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. Other presenters at the session included Sarah Al-Najjar, Vice-president – Services and Digital Technology – Abu Dhabi Ports; and Lucas Fiuza, Business Director of Apex-Brasil.

Alexandre Peña Ghisleni, Director of the Agribusiness Promotion Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil led the talk during the second session on the future of food and agriculture. The session themed ‘Cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Brazil in Food Security and Environmental Sustainability’, highlighted the key opportunities between the two nations in addressing food security.

The third session themed ‘Economic and Business Sustainability - Leadership Experiences from the United Arab Emirates and Brazil’ emphasised the role of leadership in achieving economic and business sustainability. Leading speakers during the session included Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Corporation and President of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies; Marwan Al Serkal, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority; and Mahmoud Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of DP World’s The Global Logistics Passport.