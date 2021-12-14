UAE, Brazil have strong ties: Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressed that the UAE and Brazil are linked by close ties and cooperation, which are witnessing significant overall development.

He stated this while receiving Damares Regina Alves, Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights in Brazil, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Alves lauded the UAE’s efforts in organising Expo 2020 Dubai with professionalism and efficiency and hosting more than 192 countries under the theme, "Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future".

She also stressed Brazil’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE, most notably in advanced technologies, food security, agriculture and future cities, and benefit from the UAE’s experience in promoting principles of tolerance and human fraternity.

Sheikh Nahyan said Brazil’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai represents a distinguished addition to the most important cultural event in the world, which the UAE is hosting. He added that Brazil Pavilion showcases a vision of biodiversity, sustainable cities and a green economy.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to reinforce its cooperation with the entire world, in line with its principles based on the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence, he added.