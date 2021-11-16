UAE, Brazil issue Joint Statement on the official visit of President of Brazil to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil today issued the following joint statement on the official visit of the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to the United Arab Emirates, from 13th to 16th November, 2021.

1. At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, made his second visit to the United Arab Emirates from 13th to 16th November, 2021. Cabinet members, as well as congressional and business representatives, joined the presidential delegation.

2. In Dubai, President Bolsonaro was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In light of the strategic partnership between the two nations, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation within the framework of future opportunities, emphasizing common interests to support the bonds of friendship between the two countries. Moreover, President Jair Bolsonaro awarded H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Grand Collar of the Brazilian National Medal of the Southern Cross, the highest rank of the order that is given to heads of states.

3. During the meeting, numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed, including a Memorandum of Understanding for partnership between the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation (FUNAG); and a MoU between the UAE Ministry of Education and Brazilian Ministry of Education on cooperation in the education field.

4. The President of Brazil highlighted that the visit takes place on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates in celebration of the country’s unification of seven emirates into a modern state that plays an important role in the international community. Moreover, President Bolsonaro highlighted the remarkable developments achieved by the UAE over the past five decades. For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Brazil on the 200th anniversary of its independence, which will be celebrated in 2022.

5. On 14th November, 2021, President Bolsonaro participated in the opening ceremony of the 17th edition of the Dubai Airshow, the largest aerospace trade event in the world. Emirati officials welcomed the significant participation of Brazil through the Brazilian national pavilion and EMBRAER pavilion representing the Brazilian defense industry.

6. On 15th November, 2021, President Bolsonaro participated in the celebration of Brazil’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. The President congratulated Emirati leaders for holding Expo 2020 Dubai, the first major global event open to the public and held in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. President Bolsonaro was then welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest. Moreover, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was awarded the Grand Collar of the Brazilian National Medal of the Southern Cross, the highest rank of the order that is given to heads of states.

8. Both leaders reviewed pressing bilateral issues and agreed to continue to deepen the bilateral Strategic Partnership. The two sides expressed interest in holding the first meeting under the signed agreement of Strategic Partnership between Brazil and the UAE in 2022 to discuss topics to include peace and security, sustainable development, economic cooperation, renewable energy, and the tourism, culture, and sports sectors.

9. The leaders reaffirmed the importance of promoting bilateral economic cooperation and expressed their intention to deepen it. In 2021, total UAE assets in Brazil surpassed USD 10 billion, while 30 Brazilian companies operated in the UAE.

10. On 15th November, 2021, President Bolsonaro participated in the opening ceremony of the Brazilian-Emirati Investment Forum in a demonstration of the desire of business leaders in both countries to strengthen the bilateral economic relationship.

11. The Brazilian President recognized the important role the UAE plays in the global logistics sector and in Brazil in particular. Emirati leaders welcomed Brazilian operators’ adherence to Dubai's World Logistics Passport initiative and expressed their desire for UAE companies and funds to further expand their notable engagement in the Brazilian logistics and infrastructure sectors.

12. Confident in the expertise and capacity of Brazilian agribusiness to assist in achieving the UAE’s food security strategy, both countries expressed their intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, as outlined in the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding on the Strategic Partnership.

13. The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation in combating crime and regulating the extradition and social rehabilitation of imprisoned persons. In this regard, both countries signed an Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons on 13th November, 2021.

14. The leaders reaffirmed the importance of defense cooperation and expressed their intention to hold a meeting of the Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation between the two countries. And both countries expressed the desire to establish cooperation in the area of defense products, emphasizing joint initiatives in the area of research and development.

15. To further enhance the strength of bilateral relations, the leaders welcomed initiatives in the sectors of culture, education, tourism, and sports by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Education to serve as the basis for educational cooperation in the form of exchange and scholarship programs.

16. Highlighting the importance of promoting tolerance and coexistence to advance regional stability and economic prosperity, President Bolsonaro welcomed the 2020 signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and the State of Israel. The UAE side reiterated that the Abraham Accords represent a historic opportunity that facilitates cooperation, peacemaking, and interfaith dialogue.

17. Reaffirming the important role played by Brazil and the UAE in their regions, both countries’ leaders exchanged views on pressing issues and reiterated their willingness to carry out recurring consultations, as both nations have been elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2022-2023 term. The two sides underscored their commitment to promoting peace and stability in their respective regions and worldwide as an extension of their belief in the importance of multilateralism and the vital role the United Nations plays in maintaining international peace and security.

18. President Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their warm welcome and hospitality in receiving him and the Brazilian delegation. He wished the UAE a successful Expo 2020 Dubai that continues to position the UAE as a global hub for tolerance, coexistence, and international engagement.