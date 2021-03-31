UAE-Brazil Joint Committee convenes virtual ministerial meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ambassador Otávio Brandelli, Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, chaired the third session of the UAE-Brazil Joint Committee, held virtually, which stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

In her speech, Al Hashimy commended the development of bilateral ties between the UAE and Brazil in recent years since their initiation in 1974. She noted that bilateral ties experienced an additional boost following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Brazil during the official visit of President Jair Bolsonaro to the UAE in October 2019.

Al Hashimy also underscored the remarkable growth in the level of trade between the two countries and noted a 13 percent increase in non-oil trade between 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, she stressed that the UAE remains confident in the future prospects of the UAE-Brazil relationship, remarking that both countries look forward to developing mutual interests across the political, economic, and social fields.

She added that the UAE welcomes further cooperation with Brazil in seeking to overcome a number of crucial international challenges.

"The UAE supports Brazil in its fight against COVID-19 and will do everything to support and assist the Brazilian people during this difficult period," she said.

Furthermore, she acknowledged Brazil’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and invited President Jair Bolsonaro to join this globally significant event on Brazil Day, scheduled to take place on 15th November, 2021.

Turning to coordination within multilateral organisations and international institutions, Al Hashimy thanked Brazil for the strong support provided to the UAE’s candidature for the Human Rights Council for the period of 2022 to 2024, as well as the UAE’s candidature for non-permanent membership of the Security Council for the period of 2022 to 2023.

"I am confident that this Joint Committee will serve as yet another impetus for both sides to expand our ties, and I very much anticipate that our discussions will provide significant and tangible benefits to our governments, businesses, and peoples," she concluded.

Ambassador Brandelli, in turn, expressed his satisfaction over the fruitful meeting in efforts to enhance bilateral ties and underscored his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE across multiple fronts.