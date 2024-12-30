UAE, Brazilian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations In Phone Call
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties as part of the two countries' strategic partnership. This comes in reflection of both sides' keenness to advance relations to serve mutual interests, especially in the economic, commercial, developmental, technological, climate action, renewable energy, and other fields in line with the priorities and ambitions of the UAE and Brazil for sustainable development.
The call also addressed the 19th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit recently hosted by Brazil.
His Highness thanked the Brazilian President for inviting the UAE to participate in the summit, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of His Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to ensure its success and achieve outcomes that bolster cooperation and development for all.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, underscoring the importance of multilateral action to confront shared global challenges and strengthen international peace, stability, and security.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cryopreservation for four boys b ..
UAE, Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in ph ..
Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM
Cold weather prevailed in city
Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi
Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind
600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari
Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call5 minutes ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, Ukraine20 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cryopreservation for four boys before bone marrow tr ..20 minutes ago
-
UAE, Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call20 minutes ago
-
Creative community finds grand canvas to showcase talents at Hatta Winter Festival35 minutes ago
-
National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management supports circular economy in UAE35 minutes ago
-
Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales50 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programmes1 hour ago
-
Khalifa University, Arizona State University launch UAE’s first dual master’s programme in Entre ..1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Italy’s Defence Minister in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'Al Labsa 2024-2025'2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler raises pension for retirees receiving percentage2 hours ago