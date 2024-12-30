Open Menu

UAE, Brazilian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations In Phone Call

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM

UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties as part of the two countries' strategic partnership. This comes in reflection of both sides' keenness to advance relations to serve mutual interests, especially in the economic, commercial, developmental, technological, climate action, renewable energy, and other fields in line with the priorities and ambitions of the UAE and Brazil for sustainable development.

The call also addressed the 19th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit recently hosted by Brazil.

His Highness thanked the Brazilian President for inviting the UAE to participate in the summit, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of His Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to ensure its success and achieve outcomes that bolster cooperation and development for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, underscoring the importance of multilateral action to confront shared global challenges and strengthen international peace, stability, and security.

