UAE brilliant example of rapid progress in women’s empowerment, says Uzbek official

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The UAE has demonstrated to the world how rapid progress can be achieved in advancing women’s empowerment and ensuring equal rights for women, said Saida Mirziyoyeva, Member of the Commission on Gender Equality – Republic of Uzbekistan, on the first day of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020.

In her opening remarks at a session moderated by Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director General for Strategy & Innovation, Prime Minister’s Office – UAE, Mirziyoyeva said, "The UAE is a brilliant example of how fast progress can be and how to make it safe for the whole community without exclusions. We are here to learn from each other and inspire one another how to empower women of our societies so they can contribute to human civilisation."

During the session, which highlighted the progress Uzbekistan has made in the field of women’s empowerment and the achievements of the country’s women in all spheres, Mirziyoyeva said that one of the key aims of the country’s new strategy is to ensure human rights, which cannot be achieved without ensuring women’s rights.

"Uzbek women are capable of contributing to global progress and our aim is to pave the way for this," she said. "Today the gender situation has changed in our country with our President’s continuous efforts to transform women’s role in society. Gender balance will transform women’s role in decision making and as a bonus, the country will be able to solve social problems more effectively as women are more sensitive to social issues," she added.

Mirziyoyeva pointed out that Uzbekistan is working closely with the United Nations, World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and other international institutions to foster development in spheres related to women empowerment.

She further stressed the country’s unwavering commitment to work further in this direction.

"International standards are gradually changing our social life, boosting gender issues and improving daily realities of our women. Within the last few years, Uzbekistan adopted several important laws on the protection of reproductive health, guarantees on equal rights and opportunities for women and men and the protection of women from oppression and violence," she said.

Referring to the results of the last parliamentary elections, Mirziyoyeva said the number of women in parliament had doubled and reached 32 per cent of the total number of deputies. There are also 24 female medalists in international sports competitions. "We see women professionals sparking in all spheres and our aim is to create a safer environment for them to realise their potential," she said noting that their next mission is to increase the number of women in executive roles.

Sharing details of Uzbekistan’s new Commission on Gender Equality, Mirziyoyeva explained that the country has created a legal framework for gender equality, which is tasked with integrating gender equality in all spheres of life and across all government organisations. The commission also provides legal assistance in resolving gender discrimination. It’s also responsible for educating people on gender equality and increasing gender sensitivity.

Joining the discussion Nozima Davletova, Senior consultant On Gender Issues – Uzbekistan, said, "The commission plans to strengthen the role of women in social, economic and political spheres. We have introduced new aspects to the strategy, such as providing a protective order for those experiencing violence. We have created more than 200 shelters for those in need."