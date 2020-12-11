UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enhancing partnership, strategic dialogue: Joint Communique

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) The UAE and the United Kingdom have emphasised their continued commitment to promoting partnership and enhancing the strategic dialogue.

Below is the full text of the statement: "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met yesterday with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

"The leaders discussed the strength of the UK-UAE bilateral relationship, the long-standing friendship and shared history between our two countries and peoples.

Both leaders emphasised their ongoing commitment to developing a UK-UAE partnership for the future and an enhanced Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.

"The two parties agreed to increase cooperation on trade and investment, research and development, climate change, and the promotion of both economies, including cooperation across priority areas such as life sciences, healthcare, future technologies, digital innovation, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, financial and professional services.

"The two leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening multilateral institutions and the rules-based international system in order to promote security, stability, and prosperity.

"They noted the historical impact of the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and the State of Israel, and acknowledged the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

"The meeting also agreed upon the importance of shared values, including tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for all cultures and religions.

"The two leaders looked forward to the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, Expo 2020 Dubai, and meeting again next year to continue to develop the UK-UAE partnership for the future."