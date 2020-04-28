UAE, Bulgaria discuss cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Krasimir Karakachanov, Minister of Defence of Bulgaria, have discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

In a telephone call today, the two sides also reviewed the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

Al Bowardi and Karakachanov also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two officials discussed as well strengthening defence and military cooperation relations between the UAE and Bulgaria and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests of both countries.