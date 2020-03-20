UAE business community steps up aid for preventive measures against COVID-19 nationwide

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The UAE business community continues to extend support to the country’s efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) through various contributions and initiatives. The gestures of support by the country’s private and public sector demonstrate the commitment of its business community to aid efforts to fight the global pandemic.

In a significant philanthropic gesture, Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of the board of Al Zarooni Group, announced the donation of AED10 million to ensure all healthcare centres and clinics have adequate medical supplies during the current sensitive period.

Al Zarooni stressed the importance of UAE citizens contributing to the fight against the virus, noting that it is their national duty to come together to ensure the country remains a model for security, safety and happiness.

Al Zarooni praised the UAE’s efforts under the guidance of its leadership as well as the contributions of its community. He also commended the measures taken by authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, and various personnel helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual efforts of members of society are also crucial to contain the spread of the virus, he noted.

"The UAE possesses the world’s best medical capabilities and infrastructure which will help it effectively safeguard public health. However, our society has a collective responsibility to enhance efforts to ensure the UAE continues to provide the world’s best living conditions. Today, we are being tested and we have to prove to the world that the UAE is working as team to protect itself from anything that endangers the health of its people," Al Zarooni said.

The UAE has scaled up its preventive efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, including putting in place stringent controls at all air and sea ports by deploying medical teams. This is in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the guidelines of the World Health Organisation. Community participation is key to the success of preventive efforts, he said. He encouraged people to practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings and stay at home as far as possible.