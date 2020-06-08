UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Adopts Several Decisions For Improving Government Work, Supporting Various Sectors Facing COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving government work, supporting various sectors facing COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The UAE Cabinet adopted several decisions related to improving the work of the federal government, supporting various national sectors in minimising the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and facilitating their services provided to the public during the current crisis.

The cabinet adopted a decision to exempt Hajj and Umrah-related businesses from licence renewal fees from March 2020 to December 2020, and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments will extend the validity of expired licences until this period.

The decision aims to reduce the burdens on the owners of Hajj and Umrah operators and implement the country’s policy related to the measures that aim to reduce the negative effects on the national economy of the current crisis.

The cabinet also adopted a decision related to re-structuring the board of Directors of the Federal Tax Authority, under the chairmanship of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, for three years.

The cabinet then adopted an amendment related to membership in the UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, after the merging of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Committee with the council under its current name.

The decision includes adding representatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Ministry of education, represented by Ahmed Youssef Al Nasser, Assistant Under-Secretary for National Human Resources, and Hamad Mohammed Al Yahyaei, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Curriculum and Evaluation Sector of the Ministry of Education.

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Education UAE Dubai Rashid March December 2020 From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MH17 suspect's lawyers say pandemic styming defenc ..

17 minutes ago

Oil giant BP to cut 10,000 jobs on virus fallout

17 minutes ago

Nacho suffers thigh injury, confirm Real Madrid

18 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister's Office Slams Toppling of Brist ..

18 minutes ago

Minnows Saarbruecken pray for another German Cup m ..

18 minutes ago

Malik to assume SAARC CCI President office on 30th ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.