UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving government work, supporting various sectors facing COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The UAE Cabinet adopted several decisions related to improving the work of the federal government, supporting various national sectors in minimising the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and facilitating their services provided to the public during the current crisis.

The cabinet adopted a decision to exempt Hajj and Umrah-related businesses from licence renewal fees from March 2020 to December 2020, and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments will extend the validity of expired licences until this period.

The decision aims to reduce the burdens on the owners of Hajj and Umrah operators and implement the country’s policy related to the measures that aim to reduce the negative effects on the national economy of the current crisis.

The cabinet also adopted a decision related to re-structuring the board of Directors of the Federal Tax Authority, under the chairmanship of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, for three years.

The cabinet then adopted an amendment related to membership in the UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, after the merging of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Committee with the council under its current name.

The decision includes adding representatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Ministry of education, represented by Ahmed Youssef Al Nasser, Assistant Under-Secretary for National Human Resources, and Hamad Mohammed Al Yahyaei, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Curriculum and Evaluation Sector of the Ministry of Education.