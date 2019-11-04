UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Announces Appointment Of First 4IR Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE Cabinet announces appointment of First 4IR Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Based on the cabinet decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to appoint the UAE Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, Ambassador, the first of its kind in the world.

The announcement comes as part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for future technology and innovative partnerships, and to employ the best technological advancements to make a positive change in people’s life.

The decision was announced in conjunction with the Global Future Councils' meetings held in partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.

The decision was made to elevate technological diplomacy to a crosscutting priority in UAE foreign policy, and to support to grow from a global hub to a global bridge.

The Ambassador's role has a global mandate, which is to spearhead new global partnerships on behalf of the UAE Government, in service of a better future.

The UAE Government has previously launched the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution with the aim to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to increase its contribution to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid Hub From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian Parliament Approves Centrist Government

3 minutes ago

Sindh Environment Protection Agency serve notices ..

3 minutes ago

Death of 39 Vietnamese Migrants Should Serve as 'W ..

3 minutes ago

UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Br ..

19 minutes ago

Omar Ayub meets Qatari ministers in Doha

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.