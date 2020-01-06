UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist visa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The UAE Cabinet has approved the issuance of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa for all nationalities visiting the country.

The decision was made during the Cabinet's first meeting of 2020, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The move comes in a bid to support the UAE's tourism economy, and affirm the country's position as a global tourist destination.