UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Amendments To 'Law On Evidence In Civil And Commercial Transactions'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to 'Law on Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The UAE Cabinet held a meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to approve the issuance of a Federal decree-law to amend certain provisions of the "Law on Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions''.

It also approved the issuance of a federal law to amend certain provisions of the law regulating the notary public profession.

The cabinet’s legislations will facilitate the provision of services to customers and achieve the country’s vision to complete the smart digital transformation of government services, by adopting the e-government versions of litigation and notary public services while ensuring confidentiality, speed and flexibility, in line with national information security regulations and policies, both at federal and local levels.

The amendments to the Law on Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions includes the introduction of remote communication technologies in evidence-related procedures.

The amendments also include the adoption of digital signatures and documents, and legitimises e-hearing minutes that document witness testimonies, as well as the decisions of judges, signed notary documents, and other related provisions.

As part of the government’s efforts to create a safe and sustainable environment for practicing business, conducting transactions, and utilising modern technologies and e-transactions in relevant processes, the amendments to the federal law includes provisions related to regulating the notary public profession, such as simplifying the evidence-giving process for all parties and enabling the use of e-transactions in all notary public procedures.

The amendments also facilitate the creation of memos and the verification of proof of identity, as well as the registration, signing and payment of fees. The Minister of Justice will issue the necessary resolutions to enable the use of information technology in notary public work.

The amendments also stipulate that e-signatures and e-documents will be approved and treated as official documents mentioned in the evidence law.

Under the amendments, documents must be created and saved electronically, and will be kept confidential and may not be circulated, copied or deleted from the electronic system without permission from the relevant administration of the notary public at the ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business UAE Dubai Rashid May All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

New local bodies system of Punjab top priority of ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effe ..

16 minutes ago

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Has No Money to Pay ..

16 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Says Fighting for Shushi i ..

16 minutes ago

SCO Heads of combating drug trafficking meeting he ..

18 minutes ago

Hanif Gohar declared winner on FPCCI's SVP seat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.