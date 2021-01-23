UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al Khazraji as Director of Zayed University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a resolution to appoint Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Khazraji as Director of Zayed University.

Al Khazraji has held a number of positions, including his experience in business administration in the government and private sectors.

He was previously the Director General of the National Human Resources Development and Employment Authority (Tanmia) and Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, formerly the UAE Ministry of Labour.

Al Khazraji supervised a number of projects, regulations, laws and decisions in the business and education sectors, and was a member of the team negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UAE and the United States.

Al Khazraji obtained a Ph.D in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. He also was awarded an MBA from Loyola University, and a BA in Business Administration from the University of Miami.