UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Rabaa Al Sumaiti As Director-General Of Emirates Schools Establishment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumaiti as Director-General of Emirates Schools Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the appointment of Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Al Sumaiti was previously the Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Education, and was in charge of school assessment operations and national and international examinations. She was also the Executive Director of International Assessments at the Knowledge and Human Resources Authority in Dubai and was a professor at Zayed University.

She worked on several regulations, laws and resolutions related to private education and early childhood, is a member of the National Consultative Council for Arabic Language and is a graduate of the Dubai Government Programme for Young Leaders and the UAE Government Programme for Executive Leaders.

Al Sumaiti was also previously the UAE’s official representatives at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Programme for International Student Assessment’s board of Trustees and the General Assembly of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement.

She holds a PhD in international educational management from the British University in Dubai, in partnership with Birmingham University, and a Master’s degree in education from Bristol University in the UK.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Education UAE Student Dubai Young Rashid Bristol Birmingham United Kingdom From Government Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

5 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

50 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

1 hour ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.