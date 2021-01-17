UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumaiti as Director-General of Emirates Schools Establishment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the appointment of Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Al Sumaiti was previously the Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Education, and was in charge of school assessment operations and national and international examinations. She was also the Executive Director of International Assessments at the Knowledge and Human Resources Authority in Dubai and was a professor at Zayed University.

She worked on several regulations, laws and resolutions related to private education and early childhood, is a member of the National Consultative Council for Arabic Language and is a graduate of the Dubai Government Programme for Young Leaders and the UAE Government Programme for Executive Leaders.

Al Sumaiti was also previously the UAE’s official representatives at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Programme for International Student Assessment’s board of Trustees and the General Assembly of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement.

She holds a PhD in international educational management from the British University in Dubai, in partnership with Birmingham University, and a Master’s degree in education from Bristol University in the UK.