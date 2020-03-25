UrduPoint.com
UAE Cabinet Approves Decisions On Reducing Water And Electricity Bills Of Businesses

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE Cabinet approves decisions on reducing water and electricity bills of businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The UAE cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a series of decisions that benefit subscribers of the Federal Authority of Water and Electricity, and seeks to support retails, hotels and industrial sectors. The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabinet approved a decision to reduce water and electricity bill of shopping malls, commercial shops, hotels, hotel apartments, and plants, by 20 percent for a period of 3 months starting from April 2020, with a total amount of AED86 million.

These commercial and industrial facilities will also benefit from 6 months payment deferral of water and electricity connection’s installments, and 3 months freeze of service reconnection fines, which varies from AED3000- AED5000, starting from April; in addition to waive the 20 percent electricity connection’s administrative fees for the period of 3 months effective from April.

Earlier this week, the cabinet approved AED16 billion additional economic stimulus to support the local economy, in addition to the stimulus packages announced by Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Central Bank, which amount to a total of AED126.5 billion.

