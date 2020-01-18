UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Draft Law Amending Nation's Federal Agency Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation's Federal Agency Law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The UAE Cabinet has a approved a draft law amending provisions within the nation's Federal Law No. 18 of 1981, otherwise known as the 'Agency Law' that regulates commercial agency and distribution agreements within the country.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the UAE Cabinet General Secretariat, the amendments come within the framework to enhance the country's trade and investment development to boost the UAE's competitive business climate in line with international standards and regulations.

The draft law amendments will see changes to certain provisions within the Agency Law, particularly concerning the business sector, public shareholding companies, UAE nationals and foreign investors. The amendments target the aforementioned groups to contribute towards bolstering the UAE economy and increasing investments opportunities through the provision of high-quality services, and allowing family-owned companies the opportunity to turn into public joint stock companies.

This, the General Secretariat statement explained, will open up varied opportunities for companies, allowing for continued growth for future generations.

It aims to enhance the capabilities and continuity of family businesses, as well as to establish rules of governance and protection from defaulting, the Cabinet Secretariat added. The statement noted that such changes will further encourage UAE nationals to engage in business activities, and invest in public shareholding companies while protecting their interests.

According to the Secretariat, the new proposed law will provide for the transformation of family-owned businesses to join the country's financial markets, and encourages UAE nationals to engage in business activities and invest in public shareholding companies and their commercial agencies with the "least possible risk" in investment, particularly for small shareholders and owners of SMEs, granting them the necessary statutory protections in cases of termination or non-renewal of agreements without "material reasons."

Related Topics

Business UAE Market Family From Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

14 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

31 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

1 hour ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police reports no jewellery store robberies ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.