UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme National Committee for Volunteerism during Crises’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 7th April, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the "Supreme National Committee for Volunteerism in Crises."

This step aims to create an integrated and sustainable national volunteering system during times of crises, in cooperation with all relevant authorities, individuals and institutions.

The formation of the committee, which will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is in line with the decisions taken by the UAE Government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, under the framework of promoting volunteering and community services activities at all levels, as well as to support volunteers and volunteer organisations and coordinate with them.

The committee will supervise the work of all national volunteer agencies during times of crises and launch the "volunteers.

ae" platform for receiving and approving volunteer requests. It will also manage volunteers, ensure their health and safety and provide them with the necessary support.

It will also coordinate with local government and quasi-government agencies to consolidate volunteer campaigns during times of crises.

The committee’s members will include H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.