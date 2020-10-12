UrduPoint.com
UAE Cabinet Approves New Board Of Directors Of UAE Space Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued a resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, headed by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

The resolution, which followed the recent cabinet reshuffle, reflects the keenness of the UAE Government to support Federal authorities in achieving the country’s strategic objectives to prepare for the next fifty years with new ideas and a future ambitious vision aimed at continuing the country’s overall successes, especially in space sciences.

The agency’s board is responsible for drafting policies and strategies related to the national space sector, and issuing related regulatory resolutions and regulations, to enable the agency to achieve its objectives and ensure the continuous development of the sector, through overseeing the implementation of the National Space Sector Strategy 2030, which aims to contribute to the sustainable national economy, strengthen the role of the UAE in the regional and international space industry, and prepare qualified citizens in this field.

The board includes many qualified Emiratis who specialise in several fields related to space, most notably Khalid Abdullah Albuainain Al Mazrouei, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Banay, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jaberi, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Masoud Mohammed Mahmoud, and Eng. Ali Ibrahim Al Nuaimi.

