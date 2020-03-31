UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impact of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The UAE cabinet has approved new decisions as the country steps up precautionary measures to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new decisions are aimed to protect people's health and safety and ensure business continuity at all sectors.

In this context, the Cabinet has approved the extension of residence permits expiring on March 1st, 2020, for a renewable period of three months without any additional fees upon renewal. The decision is aimed to spare the residents related obligations during the current trying times.

The Cabinet has also waived the administrative fines associated with infractions relating to the services provided by the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship and approved by the Cabinet.

The decision will be valid for a renewable period of three months effective April 1st.

It's also agreed to provide a temporary license for a scheme on digital transaction management solutions for Notary Public's services in order to facilitate judicial transactions under the current circumstances and to ensure safety of litigants and all those dealing with judicial departments.

The Cabinet additionally approved the extension of government services expiring on March 1st onwards for a renewable period of three months, starting April 1st. The decision applies to all federal government services, including documents, permits, licenses and commercial registers and their likes.