UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Policy To Enhance Competitiveness In Gold Markets Regionally And Globally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitiveness in gold markets regionally and globally

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The UAE Cabinet has approved a policy to enhance the country's position as a global hub for gold and jewelry trade, along with initiatives and tools to support its implementation. The aim of the new policy is to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE in the gold markets regionally and globally while maintaining its position on the world map as a global hub for gold trading.

The policy is designed to develop mechanisms and initiatives to maximise the benefit of the gold and jewelry trade, transforming the UAE from a regional hub to one of the global producing countries and leading designers. This will ensure the stability and prosperity of UAE’s gold trade, raise its competitiveness and maintain the leading position of the country as an important global hub.

Articulated around three main pillars: governance, sustainability and innovation, the new policy contains 10 strategic programmes and initiatives, which support the country's position and competitiveness.

The main strategic programmes include the governance of the gold sector at the Federal and local levels, the establishment of a federal platform for gold trading and tracking its sources, international marketing of gold sector, the use of technology in the production of gold and the establishment of the UAE's international gold standard in addition to the promotion of conventions related to this sector.

The policy will develop tools and initiatives that stimulate growth in order to facilitate doing business and bring added value to this vital sector. This will help boost the knowledge-based economy and contribute to increasing non-oil GDP, strengthening UAE’s domestic industry sector and the other supporting fields.

The UAE accounts for a significant share of the world's gold trade especially in the bullion trade. The gold trade in the UAE is one of the most important economic sectors with a share of 20% of the country’s total non-oil exports.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports Business UAE Jewelry Bullion Hub Gold Market From Cabinet Industry Share

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

2 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.