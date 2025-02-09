Open Menu

UAE Cabinet Approves Reconstitution Of Board Of Directors Of Securities And Commodities Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Commodities Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) for a three-year term, under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors.

The board members include Dr. Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumeithi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, Rashed Abdul Karim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Center, Arif Mohammed Hadi Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, in addition to a youth representative to be nominated by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.

The Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority is responsible for regulating and advancing the UAE’s financial and commodities markets, ensuring transparency, fairness, and robust investor protection.

It establishes policies and strategies that enhance market efficiency, drive economic growth, and ensure strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Board also plays a pivotal role in strengthening market confidence by monitoring performance and upholding the integrity of financial transactions and commercial practices.

Committed to financial stability and global competitiveness, the Board aligns its regulatory framework with international best practices, fostering a dynamic and resilient marketplace. It actively develops legislation that governs market operations, promotes financial innovation, and enhances investment awareness.

Furthermore, the Board prioritises strategic collaboration with local and international entities to facilitate knowledge exchange and ensure the UAE’s markets remain at the forefront of global financial and commodities sector advancements.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Market Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

3 minutes ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

3 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

3 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

4 minutes ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

4 minutes ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

4 minutes ago
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

4 minutes ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

4 minutes ago
 29 people confirmed missing after landslide in Chi ..

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

4 minutes ago
 China's CPI up 0.5% in January

China's CPI up 0.5% in January

4 minutes ago
 Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary electi ..

Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejectio ..

Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejection of Netanyahu's statement on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East