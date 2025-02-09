- Home
UAE Cabinet Approves Reconstitution Of Board Of Directors Of Securities And Commodities Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) for a three-year term, under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors.
The board members include Dr. Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumeithi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, Rashed Abdul Karim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Center, Arif Mohammed Hadi Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, in addition to a youth representative to be nominated by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.
The Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority is responsible for regulating and advancing the UAE’s financial and commodities markets, ensuring transparency, fairness, and robust investor protection.
It establishes policies and strategies that enhance market efficiency, drive economic growth, and ensure strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
The Board also plays a pivotal role in strengthening market confidence by monitoring performance and upholding the integrity of financial transactions and commercial practices.
Committed to financial stability and global competitiveness, the Board aligns its regulatory framework with international best practices, fostering a dynamic and resilient marketplace. It actively develops legislation that governs market operations, promotes financial innovation, and enhances investment awareness.
Furthermore, the Board prioritises strategic collaboration with local and international entities to facilitate knowledge exchange and ensure the UAE’s markets remain at the forefront of global financial and commodities sector advancements.
