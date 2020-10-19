UrduPoint.com
UAE Cabinet Approves Resolution Endorsing Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a Resolution to endorse the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and full diplomatic relations between the UAE and the State of Israel.

It also directed the initiation of constitutional procedures to issue a Federal Decree ratifying the peace accord.

The Cabinet expressed its confidence that the agreement will form a tributary of peace and stability that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region and enhances its relentless pursuance to achieve prosperity and progress as it paves the way towards boosting the economic, cultural and knowledge relations and taking advantage of the opportunities and potentials of the two sides to contribute to shaping a brighter future based on understanding, cooperation and mutual respect.

The agreement is an integrated framework for building positive relations between the two countries at various levels, in a way that contributes to laying the foundations of peace and security in the region as well as stimulating cooperation in the economic and scientific fields.

The Cabinet also indicated that the agreement reflects the Emirati approach based on moderation, tolerance and prioritising the culture of dialogue as an effective means of rapprochement and achieving peace by bolstering the noble human principles and values, the foremost of which is understanding and coexistence.

The agreement, in its essence, is based on providing the space for constructive cooperation to create more opportunities for growth and development. It also addresses the existing challenges in the middle East based on cooperation that guarantees the fulfilment of the aspirations of peoples and individuals, for a decent life and a secure future.

