UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Restructuring Of Board Of Directors Of Emirates Development Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE Cabinet approves restructuring of Board of Directors of Emirates Development Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank under the chairmanship of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The restructuring decision designated Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, as a board member along with the following members: Younis Haji Al Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Abdul Wahed Al Fahim, Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai; and Mariam Saeed Ghobash, Vice Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

The Board, that shall serve for a three-year renewable term, shall also include Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre; and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

The Decision comes within the framework of supporting the government work system and organising the boards of directors in Federal entities, and set up its system. It also aims to support the work system of the Emirates Development Bank as it specialises in facilitating the real estate credit allocated for the construction, maintenance and development of buildings prepared for private housing, financing projects and agricultural crafts and activities to ensure the development of a competitive knowledge economy and the sustainability of the integrated infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bank Rashid Government Cabinet Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Russia announces 110 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,205 ca ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Khawaja is eager to play PSL

2 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA against police misbehav ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy post-flood relief assistance continu ..

27 minutes ago

Expats have every right to contest elections: Zulf ..

27 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Says Will Visit Tehran on ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.