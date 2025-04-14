UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated regulatory intelligence ecosystem in UAE Government

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we made key decisions to advance legislative processes. We approved the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Office within the Cabinet. This office will work on creating a comprehensive legislative plan that brings together all federal and local laws in the UAE, connecting them through artificial intelligence with judicial rulings, executive procedures, and public services. The new system will allow us to track the daily impact of laws on our people and economy using large-scale data, and it will regularly suggest updates to our legislation. The system will be linked to leading global research centers to follow the best international policies and legislative practices, adapting them to suit the UAE’s unique circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise. It will ensure that our legislative framework stands out, aligning our laws with the best global practices while staying true to the unique path of our rapid development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed: “During the meeting, we also approved the restructuring of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The council’s goal is to develop impactful projects that ensure balanced growth across all parts of the country. In its previous term, the Council completed projects in UAE villages and launched distinctive community and development initiatives that support our national agenda.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We also discussed the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s preparations for hosting the "Make it in the Emirates" Forum. This forum strengthens our industrial sector by offering purchase opportunities, investment prospects, financing solutions, and partnerships worth AED 160 billion. Our industrial sector contributes AED 210 billion to our GDP, having grown by 59% over the past four years.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We approved the launch of the Energy Efficiency Global Alliance, which was announced during the UAE’s hosting of COP28. The alliance aims to foster international cooperation, share expertise, and develop global policies to double energy efficiency across all sectors by 2030.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We reviewed the results of the "Plant the Emirates" campaign, which we launched at the start of the season, as well as the outcomes of the National Sports Strategy and the annual report on money laundering and terrorism financing risks in the UAE.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We also looked at the results of the new financing mechanisms for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which issued 9,400 approvals worth AED 7.5 billion over the past three years. We will continue to improve these mechanisms to meet the growing annual demand for housing.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized: “We discussed the progress of the UAE’s tax system, which supports financial sustainability and strengthens our global competitiveness. The UAE ranks fifth globally in tax policy efficiency and second in combating tax evasion, according to the annual report by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland. The efforts of the teams working on the tax ecosystem in the UAE have resulted in the registration of 520,000 companies under the Corporate Tax and 470,000 under the Value-Added Tax... The tax system is a key part of our economic foundation for the future. Its efficiency reflects the strength of our competitive economy, and the tax culture we’ve built is a new step we’ve successfully taken recently. I extend my thanks and appreciation to the team contributing to the UAE’s financial sustainability through a world-class tax system.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: Today, we also approved 44 international agreements in economic, developmental, and governmental fields, and we authorised the start of negotiations for investment protection and promotion agreements with 30 countries worldwide. The UAE will continue to build economic and investment ties with friendly and sisterly nations, maintaining its open economic approach that has solidified its position as a global economic hub connecting East and West.

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet has approved the launch of the first integrated regulatory intelligence ecosystem within the UAE Government. This new legislation and laws development system, which is the first of its kind globally, is based on the most advanced artificial intelligence approaches and solutions, marking a global first in smart governance.

The ecosystem introduces a proactive approach to legislative planning, enabling the government to stay ahead of rapid changes in global geopolitical, economic, social, and technological landscapes. The new model includes the development of the largest national legislative database, which integrates not only federal and local legislation but also judicial rulings, government processes, services, and field-level systems. It is designed to monitor global legislative developments in real time, and assess their relevance to the UAE. It will also identify gaps or inconsistencies within the national legal framework.

This dynamic ecosystem allows the UAE to evolve from traditional static laws to living, responsive regulations. It preserves the national legislative character shaped by the vision of the founding fathers and societal values while embracing the flexibility and speed of AI-driven regulation. The system will accelerate the legislative process by up to 70 percent, using AI tools to reduce the time and effort required for research, drafting, evaluation, and enactment.

As part of this initiative, the UAE Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Office under the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.

This new office will lead the design, implementation, and coordination of the system in partnership with federal and local authorities, as well as private sector stakeholders. The move reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a new generation of governance that blends human insight with AI efficiency to create legislation that is faster, smarter, and more adaptable.

The Cabinet approved a decision in the same meeting to restructure the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The Council includes H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, as Vice Chairman and the membership of H.E. Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Rashid Saeed Salem Al Ameri as Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court, Saeed Al Eter Al Dhanhani, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Adviser to Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation.

The Cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum 2024 and approved the objectives for its upcoming 2025 edition. The Forum has emerged as a key national platform to attract industrial investments, stimulate local production, and boost the competitiveness of UAE-made products.

The Forum has hosted more than 13,000 visitors and participants across its editions. It featured more than 200 specialised panels and workshops, unveiling high-value investment opportunities, announcing manufacturing and supply agreements, and providing innovative financing solutions.

In 2024, the industrial sector contributed more than AED 210 billion to the national GDP—a 59% increase compared to 2020. Industrial exports reached AED 197 billion, reflecting a 68% growth compared to 2020. The national spending exceeded AED 110 billion, marking a 244% increase compared to 2020.

The Cabinet also approved the launching of the Global Alliance for Energy Efficiency. This initiative aligns with the “UAE Consensus” announced at COP28 and aims to double energy efficiency rates annually by 2030.

The Cabinet reviewed updates of the national campaign "Plant the Emirates", a key initiative aimed at expanding green areas and promoting environmental awareness across the country. As of April 2025, a total of 459,698 trees have been planted in collaboration with strategic partners. The campaign also successfully distributed 593,246 seedlings and scattered over 6.5 million seeds across natural habitats.

The campaign witnessed strong youth and community engagement, involving over 5,000 students and 8,257 volunteers. Agricultural guides were distributed to 1,349 schools nationwide, and 109 specialized agricultural workshops were conducted. The Cabinet approved the formation of the National Agricultural Centre board of Directors, chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment,

During the session, the Cabinet reviewed the latest updates and the progress made on developing the UAE's tax system. The UAE continues to strengthen its global economic standing by building an integrated, competitive, transparent tax ecosystem that facilitates tax compliance and supports achieving financial sustainability and development goals.

The country's tax system has made significant progress in recent years, encompassing legislative, technical, and procedural aspects, locally and globally. The country achieved leading results in global competitiveness indicators, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Report 2023. It ranked second globally in the Index of Combating Tax Evasion, fourth in the Consumption Tax Rate, and fifth in the Efficiency of Tax Policy.

The Cabinet also reviewed the results of implementing the National Sports Strategy, which aims to elevate the sports sector’s contribution to society, health, and national identity. Among the key outcomes was the successful launch of the National University Games Project, involving 1,767 students. The Cabinet reviewed updates on the National Autism Policy, which focuses on enhancing services for this segment of the community, creating a unified and integrated service model for individuals with autism and their families. Among the accomplishments were the development of national diagnostic guidelines and the rollout of an early detection program.

As part of the UAE Government’s continued efforts to enhance services for UAE nationals, the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of implementing the new loan financing mechanism for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme for the period 2022- 2024. A total of 9,468 housing loan decisions were issued over three years, exceeding the target of 9,000 decisions—an average of 3,000 annually. The total value of approved financing reached AED 7,505,616,108.

On the cultural front, the Cabinet reviewed progress in implementing the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries. Key initiatives included the launch of the Emirates Culture and Creativity Medal, the National Culture and Creativity Grant Program, and the National Framework for Cultural Activities in Schools.

The UAE Cabinet approved the adoption of the Public Benefit Entities Classification Guide. This decision is based on the Federal Decree-Law governing public benefit institutions and reflects the best international practices and standards while also considering the unique characteristics of the UAE’s institutional environment.

The guide defines the scope of public benefit activities covered under the law, which includes social, cultural, scientific, educational, professional, creative, artistic, recreational, and environmental fields.

The Cabinet approved the National Assessment Report on the Risks of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in the country, endorsed regulations concerning the management of space resources, and approved legislation related to tax.

In foreign affairs, the Cabinet approved the ratification of 12 international agreements and the signing and starting of negotiations on 32 international agreements and memoranda of understanding.