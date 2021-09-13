UrduPoint.com

UAE Cabinet Chaired By Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs Government Institutions To Adopt UAE’s 10 Principles For Next 50 Years As Core Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the 'Principles of the 50' is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development.

These remarks by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came during the UAE Cabinet meeting, held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The cabinet approved the 'Principles of the 50' to act as guidelines for all UAE’s institutions as the country approaches a new phase of development over the next 50 years. The cabinet also directed all government institutions to adopt and implement the 10 principles while developing plans and strategies.

The cabinet reviewed during the meeting the future strategy of "NAFIS", the Federal programme to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector in the next five years.

NAFIS, that was launched during the second set of the Projects of the 50, which includes 13 projects designed to boost the number of Emiratis in the private sector by 75,000 in the next half-decade at the ratio of 15 thousand jobs per year.

The cabinet approved the Research and Development Governance Policy, which serves as a broad range of regulations, principles and standards of good practice that exist to achieve and continuously improve research quality across all sectors.

The policy aims at setting standards to improve research. The policy also seeks to enhances ethical and scientific quality, promoting good practice, reducing adverse incidents.

Moreover, the cabinet approved formation of the UAE Council for Research and Development, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The council aims to enhance the UAE’s status as a global hub for science and technology.

The cabinet also approved amending the federal law on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organisations.

The meeting saw the approval of the Youth Empowerment Policy to foster practices that equip and support young people across the federal government.

The cabinet approved the reshuffling of the Competition Organising Committee, which will be responsible for protecting the competition in the country via advanced legislations and procedures.

The cabinet approved the formation of the Steering Committee for Standardisation and Metrology. The committee aims at improving metrological activities, and develop active cooperation between all related entities, in addition to enhancing the technical capabilities via training programmes, technical consultancy and assistance.

