UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water to farms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE Cabinet issued a resolution on the formation of a team to study ways of supplying farms around the UAE with water from new desalination stations being constructed by the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA.

The team will be led by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and comprising members of the FEWA, and the Office of the Minister of State for Food Security.

The resolution is part of the government’s strategic plan to strengthen the country’s food security and draft policies and enablers that will raise farm production, to meet the country’s demand for strategic food products and crops. The team will submit its suggestions within a month.