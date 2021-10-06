UAE Cabinet grants federal government employees six-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a Resolution to grant Federal government employees a six-day special paid leave to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The six-day leave can be used at any time during the six-month event, which runs from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022, under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", allowing federal government employees to enjoy the immersive experiences presented at Expo 2020 Dubai, in line with the UAE Government's efforts to create a positive work environment for its employees.

Held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the World Expo features the participation of 192 countries, with each country having its own pavilion, making it the largest of its kind in the 170-year history of World Expos.