UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) With the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ministers of the UAE Cabinet were sworn in today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony followed the announcement of the new UAE Cabinet by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, after consulting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

Seven ministers were sworn in, led by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today, I attended, along with my brother, High Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the new UAE Cabinet’s oath taking ceremony. Our new methodology in the Cabinet is clear, to have a more efficient government that is closer to the people and prioritises humans, and aims to lead and achieve a better life for everyone."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added that the new reshuffle aims to double the country’s achievements and achieve the people’s aspirations for the coming 50 years, underscoring the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to keep pace with the rapid developments of all sectors.

"The UAE Cabinet has the duty to modernise government work and implement the new approach we have adopted.

The objective is clear, to make the UAE the world’s leading country," he added.

He stressed that" Our Government work, our tools and policy change. We have a different government season, and qualitative projects and achievements in our national and international files."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, is moving towards achieving the people’s ambitions and aspirations. "We are always looking forward to the future with optimism and determination."

"We are looking forward to starting the upcoming 50 years with more development mobility and further advancement in our government work and national economy," he added.

Future government work will have clear foundations. "The Principles of the 50th," will reinforce its efficiency in achieving the nation’s ambitions and overall leadership, he further added.

The ministers sworn in include H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and Hamad bin Mubarak Al Shamsi, Minister of State.

The ministers expressed their appreciation for the trust of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.