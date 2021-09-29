UrduPoint.com

UAE Cabinet Ministers Sworn In At Qasr Al Watan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) With the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ministers of the UAE Cabinet were sworn in today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony followed the announcement of the new UAE Cabinet by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, after consulting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

Seven ministers were sworn in, led by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today, I attended, along with my brother, High Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the new UAE Cabinet’s oath taking ceremony. Our new methodology in the Cabinet is clear, to have a more efficient government that is closer to the people and prioritises humans, and aims to lead and achieve a better life for everyone."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added that the new reshuffle aims to double the country’s achievements and achieve the people’s aspirations for the coming 50 years, underscoring the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to keep pace with the rapid developments of all sectors.

"The UAE Cabinet has the duty to modernise government work and implement the new approach we have adopted.

The objective is clear, to make the UAE the world’s leading country," he added.

He stressed that" Our Government work, our tools and policy change. We have a different government season, and qualitative projects and achievements in our national and international files."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, is moving towards achieving the people’s ambitions and aspirations. "We are always looking forward to the future with optimism and determination."

"We are looking forward to starting the upcoming 50 years with more development mobility and further advancement in our government work and national economy," he added.

Future government work will have clear foundations. "The Principles of the 50th," will reinforce its efficiency in achieving the nation’s ambitions and overall leadership, he further added.

The ministers sworn in include H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and Hamad bin Mubarak Al Shamsi, Minister of State.

The ministers expressed their appreciation for the trust of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead All Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 minute ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

32 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sin ..

British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sindh Governor

31 minutes ago
 Proposed Memorial to Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be ..

Proposed Memorial to Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be Installed in Kiev - Jewish Co ..

31 minutes ago
 Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US R ..

Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US Refugee Admissions to 125,000 - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.