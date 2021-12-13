UAE cabinet reviews government performance and rankings in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Chairing the last cabinet meeting scheduled for 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE has accomplished, in a short period of time, major achievements, assumed leading global ranks in various sectors, confirming that the UAE is moving into the next 50 years with confidence and enthusiasm to be among the best countries and governments in all global indicators.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Today, I chaired the last cabinet meeting for 2021. We looked at what we did over the year. It was remarkable; the biggest legislative reforms in UAE history, updating 50 laws. UAE passport is the most powerful, UAE is the safest and UAE government is the most trusted by its citizens in the world."

The meeting, held at EXPO 2020 Dubai, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Cabinet reviewed a detailed report prepared by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre highlighting the UAE Government performance in 2021. The report listed the laws and regulations, which enriched the legislative environment and enhanced the UAE performance in global competitiveness reports, making the country the first globally in 152 indicators, among the top 5 in 274 indicators, and among the top 10 countries in 425 global indicators.

Commenting on the report, His Highness said, "In 2021, our teams worked to enhance UAE global competitiveness, making our country the first globally in 152 indicators. UAE economy is the most attractive regionally to foreign investments and the first globally in attracting talents. UAE performance in 2021 was exceptional."

His Highness also said, "UAE has received the highest sovereign rating in the region and ranked first regionally in rule of law and transparency. Our science and math education is the best regionally. Also, UAE ranked second globally on government adaptability and has been the most resilient to the pandemic."

"2021 has passed quickly and beautifully, but it was full of work, achievements, and overcoming challenges. I am optimistic 2022 will bring more success, driven by the energy and determination of our young men and women. And with confidence and enthusiasm, our nation enters its new 50th," His Highness said.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of the UAE Industry Development Council with the aim of supervising the implementation of the initiatives and projects of the UAE Industry Strategy.

The Council is mandated with supporting industrial development capacity and promoting entrepreneurship. The Council shall propose appropriate initiatives that enhance cooperation and exchange experiences and expertise between the various government entities concerned with the industrial sector and advanced technology, in addition to consolidating cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The Industry Development Council is also responsible for coordinating with federal and local government entities with the aim of developing policies and legislations necessary for the growth of the industrial sector, adopting unified performance indicators and publishing periodic reports to evaluate industrial performance.

Based on the Cabinet decision, the Industrial Development Council is formed for a period of three years, subject to renewal, headed by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the membership of: The Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the Ministry of Economy, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Members also include: the Director General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the Secretary General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, the Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, the Director General of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, the Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Policy and Strategy Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and CEO of the Emirates Development Bank.

The Cabinet approved the budget of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year 2022.

The Cabinet approved the federal law regarding the regulation of worship places for non-Muslims, with the aim of consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE society. The law includes the conditions and controls for licensing.

The Cabinet approved the organizational structure of the Federal Center for Geographic Information.