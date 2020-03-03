UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Reviews Procedures, Plans To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to protect the community from the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Cabinet reviewed all procedures and mechanisms, as well as the robust and thorough prevention and public awareness plans being carried out. It commended the work of health authorities and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all UAE citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

Cabinet members emphasised the seriousness with which the UAE Government is treating the threat posed by coronavirus to public health. It stressed that all work is being conducted according to international best practice, that the UAE Government is coordinating closely with regional and international partners, and that plans and procedures are being amended as necessary on receipt of new information.

"The public and private sectors, as well as the UAE Federal and local authorities, have undertaken strict measures to implement the highest standards of sanitation, health and safety protocols. All operational guidelines are being reviewed by all appropriate institutions and as such, all normal daily activities across all sectors in the country will continue uninterrupted and unchanged.

"Over the coming days, we will continue to receive expert recommendations and monitor developments closely to adjust, if at all, our procedures accordingly," the Cabinet noted in a statement.

The Cabinet urged the community to be wary of misinformation and rumours circulated from within the UAE and abroad, and to follow instead the official accounts of authorities and accredited media outlets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Media All From Government Cabinet Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTM leader Ali Wazir booked over anti-Pakistani sp ..

27 seconds ago

Ex-ICRC Head of Mission in Libya Marianne Gasser t ..

5 minutes ago

Drive against use of plastic bags launched

5 minutes ago

Dacoits tortured, handed over to police in Faisala ..

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.